CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Santa Claus made a quick swing through Cheektowaga on Monday.

St. Nick and his elves collected new, unwrapped toys outside of the Chudy Paper Company on Walden Avenue.

The toys will go to the Marine’s Toys for Tots program.

Organizers say they want to spread joy to local children and families and give them a sense of normalcy during these difficult times.