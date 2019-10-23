Sanu joins Patriots for practice as Gordon, Bennett return

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Coming off a blowout win over the New York Jets Monday night at the Meadowlands, the New England Patriots got back to work on Wednesday.

The 7-0 Patriots held a walkthrough at their practice facility as they begin to prepare for the 2-4 Cleveland Browns, who they’ll host late Sunday afternoon.

The team was joined by wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who they acquired Tuesday through a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

📸 Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry sharing laughs at practice today. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/3gFC7tSE8N — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 23, 2019

The big question now is how soon Sanu will be able to work his way into the Patriots’ offense. Sanu told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’ll be ready to face the Browns should the Patriots need him.

Taking the podium on Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick said whether or not they utilize Sanu will ultimately depend on their game plan for Cleveland.

Belichick, whose first head coaching job was with the Browns from 1991-1995, can record his 300th win against his former team on Sunday (including regular season and postseason). He spoke highly of the Browns and current head coach Freddie Kitchens on Wednesday, saying they have a lot of “explosive players” on offense.

Safety Devin McCourty told reporters on Wednesday that despite their record, the Browns will be the most talented offense that the Patriots have faced so far this season.

In addition to officially announcing the acquisition of Sanu, the team signed defensive back Justin Bethel after he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens.

Matthew Slater, who’s made seven Pro Bowls himself as a special teamer, said his new teammate has been one of the best at the position over the past few years and admitted to watching films on him to improve his own game.

Sanu, who’s worn #12 for his entire career thus far, has elected to wear #14 while Bethel will wear #29, according to the team.

#Patriots jersey number update:



Mohamed Sanu: 14

Justin Bethel: 29 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2019

Also worth noting that Sanu was placed in the locker next to Tom Brady’s.

The Patriots also welcomed back to practice WR Josh Gordon, who suffered a knee injury in Week 6 against the New York Giants, and DE Michael Bennett, who was suspended by the team for one week due to conduct.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.