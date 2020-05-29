Saratoga County man uses superhero characters to spread joy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From drive by-birthday’s to virtual get-togethers, many have found ways to celebrate during this pandemic. One local man is looking to make a unique and memorable impact on the youth and does just that with a little help from his superhero friends.

Whether you’re seeing Batman, Bumblebee or Iron Man, it’s Saratoga county resident, Dave Stumpf, who’s the hero behind the mask.

With a Transformer suit standing at 9-feet tall, it takes roughly a half hour to put on. To Stumpf, those 30 minutes turn into everlasting memories.

“It’s so aw-inspriring because you’re seeing something like watching a movie and now this guy is putting his arm around you and I almost feel sometimes, I feel like these kids feel protected,” Stumpf said. “That suit is a good representation of somebody who’s got your back, you know? A superhero.”

5 minutes or 5 hours, Stumpf wears each suit with pride. All it takes is one call and he’s there to save the day. When it’s showtime, the spotlight is on the kids as his own super power is to inspire others and make them smile.

“When I put the helmet on and I put the suit on, I feel different and I feel like I’m making a difference,” Stumpf said. “That’s why my focus is on kids and changing a bad situation into a good situation for them. I just want them to get out of that situation even if its just for an hour.”

To get in touch with Dave Stumpf, click here.