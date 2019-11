Students are escorted off of campus following a shooting at Saugus High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2015 in Santa Clarita, Calif. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

The shooter who killed two classmates at Saugus High School in California died from his injuries Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

