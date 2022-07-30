ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Wells, 32, of Schenectady, pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and possession of stolen property on July 27 in Colonie Town Court, District Attorney P. David Soares said.

The complaint alleges that Wells gave fentanyl to a Donald Harmon, 66, on purpose, which resulted in his death. DA Soares said that Wells and Harmon were in the area of the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Loudon Road in Colonie at the time. Wells is also accused of stealing Harmon’s property, which included a car and two bank cards.

Wells’ prosecution is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Blain-Lewis and Collin D’Arcy, Soares said. Wells is currently in jail , awaiting his next appearance in Colonie Town Court on September 7.

Wells has been charged with the following crimes: