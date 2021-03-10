Schmidt, Osunniyi earn top honors in A-10 Awards

St. Bonaventure ‘s Osun Osunniyi, left, and Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin vie for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Saint Bonaventure continues to reap the rewards of a great regular season. Coach Mark Schmidt, Osun Osunniyi and two others were honored by the annual Atlantic 10 Conference Awards Wednesday. Schmidt was named the A-10’s Coach of the Year while Osunniyi earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes both made the All-A-10 teams as well.

Schmidt helped lead the Bonnies to one of their best seasons in recent memory. They finished 15-4 with an 11-4 conference record, good enough to win the Atlantic 10’s regular season conference championship outright for the first time in school history. He also helped lead the Bonnies to the conference’s tournament championship which will be played this Sunday.

Osunniyi was a defensive force this season. He led the conference in blocked shots per game (2.8) and was second in rebounding. His performances also helped St. Bonaventure earn the top spot in the conference in scoring defense this season. Osunniyi was also named to the A-10’s second team All-Conference and the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Lofton and Holmes also earned All-Conference honors. Lofton was named to the first team and Holmes the second team. Lofton and Holmes were 15th and 16th in the conference in scoring, respectively. Holmes was fourth in the A-10 in 3-point percentage.

St. Bonaventure faces VCU on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament championship at 1 p.m.