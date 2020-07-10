Schoharie limousine operator may take plea deal, attorney says

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thomas Mortati, an attorney representing the families of the victims of the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash spoke with NEWS10’s Jamie Deline following a press conference on Friday.

Mortati says family members have learned that limo company operator Nauman Hussein may make a plea bargain in the criminal case, which is being heard by the state Supreme Court.

Hussein, from Wilton, has been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Mortati, a civil attorney representing the estate of Savannah Bursese, says the families have a right to address Huessin and be heard in court, whether in-person or virtually.

Mortati says that Hussain has dodged service of a civil action, and wants to know his exact location so Hussain can be served. Mortati says Hussain could be in Syracuse with his girlfriend.

Both Hussein’s attorney, Lee Kindlon, and the Schoharie County district attorney says there is no plea deal.