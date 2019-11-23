Scholar Athlete: Alyssa King

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tonawanda senior Alyssa King truly understands the meaning behind the phrase knowledge is power.

“It’s always exciting to learn new things and be able to expand the knowledge because knowledge is such a factor in today’s society and how far it gets you,” King said.

The senior’s drive is something her teachers and coaches noticed immediately.

“She’s so well rounded,” said Elizabeth Randell. “She’s so involved and level headed and pragmatic. She takes on a lot but she also owns it and manages it well.”

Along with holding a 3.8 GPA, the Alyssa runs cross country and track for the Warriors. When she first was introduced to the sport, her coach could immediately sense king’s passion for running.



“There aren’t many kids who like to run, especially when they hear that it’s a three mile race, I think it’s very intimidating to them so it was clear to me that she was motivated already. Not everyone enjoys running but it’s the community and everything you learn and health and bonding there’s just more to it than just running 3.1 miles.”



When she’s not on the course or in the classroom, King is showcasing a unique talent which has won her multiple awards on the local and national level.

“My grandma quilts so early on it was just well, let’s see if she takes to this, and I did. Each quilt is obviously different so each year, I try to find something a little more challenging to see if I’m capable of it and that way I learn and broaden my knowledge.”

“I’ve been teaching and coaching for a really long time and finding a bond with a student like that is really unusual but we’ve gotten really close and she’s one that I’m truly going to miss.”