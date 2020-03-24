1  of  3
Breaking News
COVID-19 patient at Wyoming County nursing facility dies More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NYS; 96 positive cases in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Scholar-Athlete: Regan Johnson running to success

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our scholar-athlete this week comes to us from Bradford, PA. Regan Johnson is a star on the Bradford track team, she’s one of the best sprinters in our entire area. She owns the Bradford school record in the 100 and has broken it 4 different times.

Regan is also a superstar in the classroom. Regan says after practice she usually comes home to study and gets in a positive cycle of beneficial habits for both her academics and athletics, something that has clearly served her in her life. She has won state championships and has aced many tests, a true schola-athlete at it’s finest, her 98.5 GPA while taking AP and college courses proves that. But it’s also not hard to notice how well rounded Johnson is from her leadership skills to the time she spends giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss