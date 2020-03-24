Scholar-Athlete: Regan Johnson running to success

Our scholar-athlete this week comes to us from Bradford, PA. Regan Johnson is a star on the Bradford track team, she’s one of the best sprinters in our entire area. She owns the Bradford school record in the 100 and has broken it 4 different times.

Regan is also a superstar in the classroom. Regan says after practice she usually comes home to study and gets in a positive cycle of beneficial habits for both her academics and athletics, something that has clearly served her in her life. She has won state championships and has aced many tests, a true schola-athlete at it’s finest, her 98.5 GPA while taking AP and college courses proves that. But it’s also not hard to notice how well rounded Johnson is from her leadership skills to the time she spends giving back to the community.