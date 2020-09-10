School back in session for students in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–School is back in session for students in the Niagara Falls City School District.

Around 60% of students in the district are learning through a hybrid model.

It’s a very different first day for students. Half in school physically, the other half remote learning today.

Students are separated into two groups, blue and gold. Blue is returning today. They will attend class two days a week with three days a week of remote learning.

Temperatures are taken upon arrival and families were able to choose between this hybrid model and a fully remote model, for those uncomfortable coming in.

“It’s obviously going to be very different. They will have assigned seats on the bus, so it starts the minute they walk on the bus. They’ll be wearing, of course, face masks. And they’ll be taking the ride, and once they get here they have to stay six feet distanced as they get into the building, and then they’ll go to their classrooms where their seats are six feet apart,” Director of Public Relations for Niagara Falls City Schools Julie Doerr said.

Of course, all students and staff need to wear a mask.

