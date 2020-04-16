School spirit is high for Elmwood Village Charter School three-day teacher caravan parade

Dozens of teachers from the Elmwood Village Charter School hit the road in a caravan parade to lift the spirits of students Thursday afternoon.

This is day two of the three-day teacher caravan for the Elmwood Village Charter School.

“We want our kids to know that we’re thinking about them, our teachers and our staff have been really thinking about how they’re doing this past month or so, and we also miss them, we miss them and we want to see them,” said Kathy Jamil Hertel Principal.

Kindergarten student, Juilette Wilkerson, and her mom were outside showing their support for their teachers and school.

“We’re very thankful that they came and did the caravan parade today, it’s just great to see all the teachers and the principal out supporting everybody during this difficult time,” said Elizabeth Wilkerson.

The school’s principal has a special message for students who are worried about the impact the coronavirus school closures will have on their academics.

“We’re all being affected by this, everyone, every country in the world is being affected by this, so we want our kids to really understand that the most important thing for them right now is that they are safe and they are healthy, that’s the first priority,” she said. “Everything after that is secondary. So, we can get them on their computers, we can send out packets, we can make sure they’re doing the work, but the most important thing is that they’re safe and healthy.”