School zone speed cameras are back on in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – School zone speed cameras will be back in effect starting today at some locations in the City of Buffalo.

According to the mayor’s office, warning beacons will be on to alert drivers that school is in session.

The school zone speed limit of 15 MPH will be in effect for the hours listed in the zone’s speed limit at the following locations:

• Canisius High School

• Nichols School

• Notre Dame Academy

• St. Joseph University School

• Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy

Last week, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said he’s planning to keep the cameras on, despite members of the Buffalo Common Council asking that the program be put on pause.