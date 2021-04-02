Schumer and Jacobs respond to U.S. Capitol incident that left one officer dead and another injured

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — Two congressmen from New York are responding to the incident at the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon that left a Capitol police officer dead after a car rammed into two officers at a barricade.

The United States Capitol Police identified the officer who died as William ‘Billy’ Evans, who had been a member of the Capitol Police for 18 years.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.” Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman

A second officer was hospitalized from the incident with injuries.

United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet that he’s heartbroken for the officer and his family.

I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family.



We're in their debt



We thank the Capitol Police, National Guard, & first responders for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2021 U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

U.S. Representative Chris Jacobs released a statement asking everyone to join him in prayer for the fallen officers family and the other injured officer.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of a United States Capitol Police Officer. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the fallen officer’s family and the injured Capitol Police officer. God Bless the United States Capitol Police.” U.S. Representative Chris Jacobs