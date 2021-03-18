Schumer: New York colleges getting $2.6B in COVID relief

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a breakdown of funds from the American Rescue Plan that are going to colleges and universities in New York. Public, private, and proprietary institutions of higher education stand to receive roughly $2.6 billion, Schumer said.

“As New York’s colleges, universities, and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome. In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, New York’s higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation—and we simply can’t let that happen,” Sen. Schumer said.

According to Schumer, proprietary schools will use their awards to provide financial aid grants. Public and nonprofit schools, on the other hand, will use half of their funding for emergency financial aid grants to help students get back to class safely. They’ll support basic student needs like housing, food, and healthcare.

For those public and nonprofit schools, the other half supports student support activities and institutional costs like payroll, lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and faculty and staff training.

Check out an estimated breakdown of grant totals by region, followed by the specific Western New York institutions receiving funding:

Region Grant totals Capital Region $152,442,000 Southern Tier $161,998,000 Western New York $204,258,000 Hudson Valley $219,696,000 Rochester-Finger Lakes $163,842,000 Central New York $116,562,000 Mohawk Valley $68,764,000 North Country $64,991,000 Long Island $257,676,000 New York City $1,207,644,000 Total $2,617,873,000

Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus/Allegany/Erie/Wyoming BOCES $217,000.00 St. Bonaventure University $4,316,000.00

Chautauqua County

SUNY at Fredonia $14,420,000.00 Jamestown Community College $8,082,000.00 Jamestown Business College $163,000.00

Erie County

Daemen College $5,221,000.00 Erie 2 – Chautauqua – Cattaraugus BOCES $902,000.00 Canisius College $6,108,000.00 D’Youville College $5,240,000.00 Erie Community College $25,390,000.00 Medaille College $6,510,000.00 Bryant & Stratton College $4,077,000.00 Hilbert College $2,331,000.00 Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services $1,524,000.00 State University of New York at Buffalo $63,486,000.00 SUNY College at Buffalo $30,077,000.00 Trocaire College $4,130,000.00 Villa Maria College of Buffalo $2,325,000.00

Niagara County