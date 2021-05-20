Schumer pushes DHS Secretary to reopen Northern Border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Lawmakers and political leaders are continuing to push for the reopening of the Northern Border.

Following his visit to Massena, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer personally called Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and urged the Secretary to work with Canadian and public health officials to reopen the Northern Border.

Senator Schumer specifically urged Secretary Mayorkas to implement his four-point plan and develop a public strategy.

Considered to be a “key element” of the Senator’s proposal is the expansion of the term “essential traveler.” In his phone call with the Secretary, Schumer stated that the current definition is “too narrow,” and should now include those who have been vaccinated and has familial, property, educational, commercial or medical interest across the border.

Schumer also claimed that since March 2020, American and Canadian stakeholders on both sides of the border have “grown frustrated with the endless cycle of month-by-month closure extensions.”

The deep, long-standing social and economic bonds that communities in the Northern Country and Canada share were abruptly severed last March to deal with the profound public health challenge that COVID presented, and since then residents and businesses up and down the Norther Border have been eagerly waiting for the day when rates would be low and vaccinations available so that restrictions could be relaxed and logically lifted,” said Senator Schumer. “While at the beginning, and in the height, of the pandemic it was understandable for such drastic measures to be taken, we know much more about the virus than we knew in March of last year and are making strong gains against it.”

Adding, “That is why I made a personal call to Secretary Mayorkas to coordinate with their Canadian counterparts ASAP and come up with a plan, based on science, data and common sense, that will allow for safe and steady border travel and reunite families and friends and jumpstart local economies.”

Schumer concluded by requesting a binational agreement on reopening criteria be established and released to the public, as well as providing support to Customs and Border Protection officers and other personnel along the border.

The U.S.-Canadian Border first closed to non-essential travel on March 20, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID between the two countries.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s original letter to Secretaries Blinken and Mayorkas addressing this issue can be read below: