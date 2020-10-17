Schwabl’s Restaurant will reopen next week

News
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Schwabl’s

(WIVB) – A Western New York favorite is getting ready to reopen after closing due to COVID-19.

Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road in West Seneca, will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).

One of the reasons for the restaurant’s extended closure was the fact that they were seeing so many out-of-town license plates in their parking lot, a press release from the restaurant said.

They’re hoping that their regulars will come back to fill their limited seating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss