Schwabl’s Restaurant will reopen next week

(WIVB) – A Western New York favorite is getting ready to reopen after closing due to COVID-19.

Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road in West Seneca, will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).

One of the reasons for the restaurant’s extended closure was the fact that they were seeing so many out-of-town license plates in their parking lot, a press release from the restaurant said.

They’re hoping that their regulars will come back to fill their limited seating.