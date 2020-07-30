Seabreeze Amusement Park to remain closed for rest of 2020, first time in 141 years park doesn’t open

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — 2020 was set to be a year of celebration for Seabreeze Amusement Park, as the iconic roller coaster, The Jack Rabbit turned 100 years old, but then COVID-19 happened.

Thursday, Seabreeze officials announce the park would not reopen for the season, the first time in 141 years the park wouldn’t open in a calendar year.

A press release Thursday said in part:

“Seabreeze was fully invested in and prepared for opening during Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan on June 26, including the development and implementation of an operational COVID-19 safety plan, as previously announced. However, the State has been unable to provide us with clear guidance and permission to reopen. As the end of summer approaches, the window of opportunity for the season has unfortunately closed.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire Seabreeze team and our close-knit community, who have continued to show their love and support for our family business during this unprecedented and difficult time. We have been honored to provide Rochester with summer fun for more than five generations, and although we’re deeply disappointed that we can’t be together this year, we’re already planning for an exciting 2021 season. Highlights will include:

Special benefits for our current season pass holders.

Return of the popular Cirque En Vol acrobat show.

Welcoming back our many groups outings.

The Jack Rabbit’s belated 100th anniversary celebration.”

In April, around the peak of the pandemic locally, park officials indicated that they were looking forward to opening in May.

Initially considered in phase four of New York state’s reopening guidelines, amusement parks were later added to a restricted group of industries that would remain closed as regions advanced into phase four, with casinos, malls, theaters, and gyms. Since then, malls with approved HVAC systems were allowed to reopen.

A June 24th statement from Seabreeze said in part:

“The Seabreeze team has been busy preparing to open the park during Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan. Unfortunately, we have not yet received word from state or local leaders as to when amusement parks will be allowed to open this summer. We anxiously await news from the government about a firm opening date, so that we can finalize our plans and preparations to open.”

