TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Assemblyman Sean Ryan has his eye on a Senate seat.

Ryan made the announcement that he will be running for the 60th district State Senate seat at the Niawanda Park Pavilion in the City of Tonawanda Saturday morning.

The democrat says that if he is elected he would like to increase funding for schools, and to oversee the transition of the the Huntley Plant and Tonawanda Coke sites.