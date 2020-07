Search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera continues for fourth day

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the “Step Up: High Water” panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Authorities say former “Glee” star Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday, July 8, 2020, confirmed that Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Authorities said Saturday the search for Naya Rivera continued Saturday for the fourth day. The 33-year-old “Glee” actress went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County this week.

CBS Los Angeles reports search crews were expected to continue to use side-scanning sonar technology and cadaver dogs as they look for Rivera across Lake Piru, which is more than two miles long and 130-feet at its deepest point.

Saturday marks their fourth day of searching.

Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the side-scanning sonar technology provides crews with a detailed image, which then allows them to “focus on specific things rather than putting divers in the water when they are feeling around because they can’t see.”

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

For now, crews will be focused on the northern part of the lake.

Rivera and her son took to the water in a rented pontoon boat back on Wednesday. Hours later, her son was found in the boat alone wearing his life jacket.

Investigators do not suspect foul play; security video shows the pair being the only two people aboard.

“We don’t know if she is going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Buschow said.

Sgt. Carl Patterson, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, continues the search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, California. CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP

Authorities said Thursday that they believe Rivera drowned in “what appears to be a tragic accident, and said the search and rescue effort had turned into a search and recovery effort, with Rivera presumed dead.

First published on July 11, 2020 / 2:44 PM