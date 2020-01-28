Seasoned LA pilot shares how weather could have played a factor in deadly helicopter crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For decades, fixed-wing pilot Phil Arno took to the skies in a helicopter; many of those years in the Los Angeles area working as a news photographer.

Arno says while living there, he flew by the exact site of the fatal crash which took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

According to the L.A. Sheriff’s Office, visibility was a major issue Sunday morning, with dense fog in the skies above the crash.

“There’s a phenomenon in Los Angeles almost every day of the year where they have what’s called a marine layer, which is fog basically that rolls in from the ocean,” explained Arno.

That area is also known for its rugged terrain.

“Where they crashed, and just beyond it, are hills, and after that is the ocean,” Arno said. “It just pops and it will catch you unaware. If you can’t see where you’re going, it’s going to come up and bite you.”

For Arno, the news of the Lakers’ basketball player’s death was personal. He had met Bryant several times flying out of L.A. and described him as a nice guy with a great laugh.

But not only that – Arno has also survived a helicopter crash after the chopper he was in lost hydraulics – a mechanical error.

“After hearing about Kobe, and it’s been exactly 20 years since my accident, my hands are still shanking,” Arno said. “I worked that area, I worked in those machines, I know those people, and it’s very personal for me.”

Investigators have been combing through the scene of the crash; and despite reports of the poor weather conditions, the exact cause of the crash is unknown.

The National Transporation Safety Board is leading the investigation.