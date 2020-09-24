Second COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Francis High School

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at St. Francis High School.

The student is a member of the senior class, and his last day of attendance was Sept. 16, the school said in a message to parents Thursday.

“There are no obvious connections to our first case announced yesterday,” the school said. “The source of his infection is unknown at this time.”

The case has been reported to the Erie County Department of Health and the department will perform any needed contact tracing.

