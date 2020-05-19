Second COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

(NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress from Upstate New York speak on the issues affecting their regions during the COVID-19 Pandemic at 7 p.m. Several regions of New York have moved into the first phase of reopening the state.
The following seven representatives participated in a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall moderated by Tim Lake at the end of April. Tuesday, they continue the conversation with a second event exploring the challenges surround coronavirus and answering your questions.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi
- (D-NY-22nd District)
- @RepBrindisi
- His district includes Chenango, Cortland, Madison, and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego, and Tioga Counties.
Rep. Brian Higgins
- (D-NY-26th District)
- @RepBrianHiggins
- His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.
Rep. John Katko
- (R-NY-24th District)
- @RepJohnKatko
- His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga, and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.
Rep. Joseph Morelle
- (D-NY-25th District)
- @RepJoeMorelle
- His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.
Rep. Tom Reed
- (R-NY-23rd District)
- @RepTomReed
- His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.
Rep. Elise Stefanik
- (R-NY-21st District)
- @EliseStefanik
- Her district covers the North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.
Rep. Paul Tonko
- (D-NY-20th District)
- @RepPaulTonko
- His district covers all of Albany and Schenectady Counties as well as parts of Saratoga, Rennselaer, and Montgomery Counties.