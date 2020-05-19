Second COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

(NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress from Upstate New York speak on the issues affecting their regions during the COVID-19 Pandemic at 7 p.m. Several regions of New York have moved into the first phase of reopening the state.

The following seven representatives participated in a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall moderated by Tim Lake at the end of April. Tuesday, they continue the conversation with a second event exploring the challenges surround coronavirus and answering your questions.

(D-NY-22nd District)

@RepBrindisi

His district includes Chenango, Cortland, Madison, and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego, and Tioga Counties.

(D-NY-26th District)

@RepBrianHiggins

His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.

(R-NY-24th District)

@RepJohnKatko

His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga, and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.

(D-NY-25th District)

@RepJoeMorelle

His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.

(R-NY-23rd District)

@RepTomReed

His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.

(R-NY-21st District)

@EliseStefanik

Her district covers the North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.