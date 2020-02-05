Second “Hatchets and Hops” location coming to Black Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hatchets and Hops brought the sport of axe-throwing to Buffalo when they opened their Main Street location in 2016.

Now, the Buffalo-based company is planning to open a second location in Black Rock, at 68 Tonawanda St. this March.

“We have been looking at expansion for a number of years, but wanted to make sure that we were doing it for the right reasons,” Hatchets and Hops founder Andrew Piechowicz said. “Axe throwing has been an unknown field since we began our journey through this process, and we are now at the point where we are ready to solidify our place as a Buffalo Born and Centered Company. ”

The second Hatchets and Hops will be located in The Black Rock Freight House, a mixed-use project with 35 residential units.

“H&H has watched the 500 block of Main Street transform in their time in the area and is looking forward to watching an area with rich industrial roots continue to make the same transformation in the near future,” the company said in a press release.

