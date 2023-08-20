BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is asking for help from community members who may know the owners of two stray python snakes after a second snake was found at an Amherst car wash near the same location where one was found earlier this week.

SPCA officers were called on Friday morning to rescue a pastel clown ball python after it turned up in a PVC pipe “not far from where the first snake was found” at a Niagara Falls Boulevard Delta Sonic on Tuesday, the SPCA said in a Friday Facebook post. The snake was taken to the SPCA’s West Seneca location for examination and care.

The first ball python was brought to the SPCA on Tuesday from Amherst Animal Control. Both pythons were discovered at the Delta Sonic located at 3100 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

As of Friday afternoon, both snakes were at SPCA sites “receiving expert care from our veterinary team,” the organization wrote.

Anyone with information on an owner or owners of the snakes are asked to call the SPCA’s investigative line at 716-875-7360, extension 214. The department accepts anonymous tips.

You can see photos of the pythons from the SPCA below:

Courtesy of SPCA Serving Erie County Courtesy of SPCA Serving Erie County Courtesy of SPCA Serving Erie County