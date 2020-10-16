Second suspect arrested in murder of Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal car crash that killed a Fort Bliss soldier on Sunday.

Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster, 27, was arrested on Thursday night for her alleged participation in the murder of 27-year-old Capt. Malcolm Xavier Perry.

Perry, a Fort Bliss soldier, was killed early Sunday morning when the car he was driving was rammed, flipped and caught on fire.

Richard Mustapha Sennessie, 23, has been charged in Perry’s murder.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Sennessie intentionally caused the deadly crash by ramming a Jeep Wrangler that he was driving into an Audi that Capt. Perry was driving.

Court documents state that Perry called 911 at 5:46 a.m. Sunday morning, just before the crash, and said he was being chased by a black Jeep.

Perry told the dispatch that the driver was ramming into his vehicle and said, “I am going to die.” Moments later, dispatch heard a loud crash and Perry yelling for help, according to the documents.

Nelson-Royster was the passenger and owner of the Jeep Cherokee that rammed into Perry’s car, resulting in Perry’s death.

Nelson-Royster was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Latest Headlines