Secret agent mannequins: Local clothing shop Free Agent has new location

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A locally-owned shop that just opened in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is on a mission.

“We work with a bunch of independent designers for the store- nothing’s mass-produced, it’s kind of anti-fast fashion,” Free Agent owner Logan Schott explained.

The store, which opened two weeks ago at the Niagara Falls shopping center, stands out from other clothing stores.

In the front display case, the mannequins are flanked by a shooting target and caution tape. A sparkly pink two-piece suit is one of the first items you’ll spot while walking in, and one of the store’s central mannequins is outfitted in a hand-stitched ski mask.

The store is inspired by the world of spies, and the theme can be found throughout the store.

The clearance rank is known as “Burn Notice”. Flash sales are referred to as “flash missions”, and the store’s upcoming Black Friday sale will be called “Black Ops Friday”.

There’s even a spy narrative incorporated into the store- each month, a different “secret agent” will be revealed, as well as her “target”, setting the tone for the store’s inventory for that month.

Free Agent has been operating in the Buffalo area for a few years- it opened in downtown Buffalo in 2017 before moving to a location in the Walden Galleria.

“We’ve had a really receptive engagement since opening [in the Fashion Outlets],” Schott said. “We have customers who really transcend any demographic group- we have Gen Xers to post-millenials shopping here.”

Some of the independent designers Free Agent carries include The End is Near, Scooter Laforge, and Dope Tavio. One-of-a-kind pieces are marked by special “EVIDENCE” tags.

Prices range from $8 for necklaces to $250 to $350 for standout jackets.

Many of the items are designed with sustainability in mind.

“It’s cool to have trendy pieces, but I’m all about having items that are good for any season, any walk of life,” Schott said. “I don’t think trendiness is sustainable- I think having long-lasting pieces that you can wear to a club or wear for business are really important to have in all our wardrobes.”

Free Agent is located inside Entrance 5 of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. For more information, click here.