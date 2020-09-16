Section VI: Low-risk sports can start practices on Monday

(WIVB) – Low-risk fall sports can start on Monday, the Athletic Council of Section VI said Wednesday.

Low-risk sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis.

#UPDATE: @SectionVI says low-risk fall sports will be able to start practices on Monday. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5eSUs8YrB8 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) September 16, 2020

However, each district and league can make their own decisions on which sports can start.

The decision comes following a vote by over 70 school districts, 67 of which were in favor of a Sept. 21 start date for school sports.

“The post card ballot is a part of our Constitution and provides us with an avenue to do business”,

Section VI President, Brett Banker said. “The procedure allows for consistent messaging and decision making from across our Section and the results speak for themselves.”

Competitive cheerleading, football and volleyball for Section VI have already been shifted to March 1.