BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The boys and girls cross country teams from Orchard Park in Class A and Starpoint in Class B have won Section VI titles. Additional sectional champions were host Alden boys and East Aurora girls in Class C, along with Frewsburg boys and Clymer/Sherman/Panama girls in Class D.

Sectional title teams will be joined by the top five finishers from other schools at the NYSPHSAA championships on Saturday in Verona. The East Aurora girls team and sophomore Emilia O’Leary are returning state champions, as well as Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napolean.

Orchard Park senior Joseph Bertola won the boys A race with a time of 16 minutes, 11.36 seconds. City Honors eighth-grader Henry Peterson took the B race in 17:06.13. East Aurora junior Owen Rung won the C race in 16:42.58. Randolph junior Roan Kelly was the D champion with a time of 16:22.84, bested by only the top two finishers in the A race.

In the girls races, Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan won Class A in 17:49.31 after she was runner-up last year, Starpoint freshman Shannon Zugelder won B in 19:38.04, Napolean, a national record-holder in the steeplechase, three-peated in C with a time of 17:52.76, and CSP sophomore Tess Flikkema won D in 20:27.67.

Top finishers

Boys Class A — Bertola (OP), Cameron Bogdan (Frontier), Jeff Zhang (Clarence), Thomas Reid (Lancaster), Noah Holden (Clarence)

Girls Class A — Bogdan (Frontier), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Noel Barlette (OP), Jillian O’Rourke (OP), Brier Amerlinck (Will. North), Chloe Fisher (Frontier), Hannah Wierer (OP), Julia Gullo (Lancaster)

Boys Class B — Peterson (City Honors), Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint), Sidney Morris (Ken East), Marek France (Will. East), Gavin Farrell (Starpoint), Owen Olsen (Amherst), Joseph Kramer (Will. East)

Girls Class B — Zugelder (Starpoint), Annabelle Pacouloute (Starpoint), Brooklyn Lazarz (Pioneer), Aurora Smith (Hamburg), Ella Herman (Hamburg), Sara Cedro (Iroquois), Olivia Meier (Will. South)

Boys Class C — Rung (EA), Nate Lewis (Southwestern), Matthew Strasser (Alden), Trey Faulk (Southwestern), Gage Feider (Alden), Evan Feider (Alden), Caleb Feider (Alden), Shane Fraser (EA), Trenton Krenzer (Fredonia)

Girls Class C — Napoleon (A-L), Kylie Bowman (Newfane), Emma Lewis (Southwestern), Kailyn Houghton (East Aurora), Kirsten Melnik (Springville), O’Leary (EA), Catherine Schoeneman (EA), Lilianna Peters (A-L)

Boys Class D — Kelly (Randolph), Ethan Verbosky (Maple Grove), Mason Allee-Castro (Barker), Jaydan Ruble (Wilson), Juvenal Diaz (Frewsburg), Grant Cornell (Franklinville)

Girls Class D — Flikkema (CSP), Emma Evans (Barker), Olivia Harmony (West Valley), Hannah Schauman (CSP), Calie Hudson (Gowanda), Leighanne Swan (CSP), Jadyn Trocki (Frewsburg), Presley Haines (Maple Grove)