See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November

(NEXSTAR) – With just over a month to go before Thanksgiving, Netflix is set to release 71 movies starting November 1, including a number of holiday flicks to get you through the rest of 2020.

If that’s not your speed, rest assured Netflix has plenty of solid options.

Among the new non-holiday movies to watch while safely social-distancing at home are A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon and The Impossible.

See the full lineup of new movies and the release dates below:

Nov. 1

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Mother (Netflix original)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — (Netflix documentary)

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 6

Citation — (Netflix movie)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — (Netflix movie)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 10

Trash Truck — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 11

What We Wanted — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — (Netflix movie)

Prom Night

Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — (Netflix movie)

The Life Ahead — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas — (Netflix movie)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — (Netflix documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — (Netflix movie)

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — (Netflix documentary)

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — (Netflix family movie)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — (Netflix movie)

Hillbilly Elegy — (Netflix movie)

Wonderoos — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 27

The Call — (Netflix movie)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — (Netflix documentary)

Don’t Listen — (Netflix movie)

La Belva / The Beast — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 30