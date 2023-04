BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A section of Clinton Street, between Bond Street and Lord Street, was closed Thursday around 8:30 a.m. due to a crash in which a tractor-trailer hit a railroad overpass.

Following the crash, traffic in the area just north of Larkinville was diverted. The bridge was also hit in October 2022.

A News 4 photographer obtained these photos from the scene:

