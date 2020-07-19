Sen. Chuck Schumer stresses need to reopen schools safely in the fall

(WIVB) – Sen. Chuck Schumer is stressing the need to reopen schools safely this fall.

Last week, the senator announced his plan to put nearly $180 billion into schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 and level the playing field when it comes to distance learning.

While speaking downstate on Sunday, Schumer stressed the need to listen to scientists and come up with a nationwide reopening plan.

The State Education Department recently released guidelines for school districts to reopen. Students must wear masks when they’re within six feet of each other. Their faces also have to be covered when they’re in the hallways, restrooms, and on the bus.

The state also wants schools to limit the number of visitors on school grounds.