Sen. Gillibrand makes the case for permanent free school lunches

(WIVB) — Some members of Congress say it’s time to make free school lunches in the United States permanent.

They have helped bridge a nutritional gap during the pandemic. Among those who support the change is Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York who’s on the senate’s agriculture committee.

Gillibrand says making universal school meals permanent would benefit families as well as school districts.

“We’ve seen people, children, be made to feel uncomfortable and isolated when their parents haven’t paid the bills. We’ve also sent that when pandemic EBT and the school lunch program was made universal under COVID, that it streamlined costs for a lot of schools,” said Gillibrand.

Senator Gillibrand says farmers benefit from the inclusion of locally grown foods.

Right now free breakfast and lunch are available nationwide through the 2021-2022 school year.