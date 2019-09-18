Sen. Jacobs wants to ban wind turbines from being built in freshwater bodies

(WIVB) — State Sen. Chris Jacobs will hold a conference on Wednesday morning to announce new legislation that would establish an indefinite moratorium on the construction of wind turbines in any freshwater body in New York State.

He wants to prevent wind turbines from being built, which has been a hotly-debated topic in our area.

Sen. Jacobs will make the announcement at Sturgeon Point Marina with Erie County Legislator John Mills, Town of Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler and representatives from Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie.

The conference will take place at 11:30 a.m.