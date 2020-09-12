Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand lends helping hand at Cheektowaga food pantry

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spent Friday helping out at the Resurrection Life Church Food Pantry in Cheektowaga.

Gillibrand said it’s more important than ever to ensure that Western New Yorkers have access to healthy food.

“They’re not working, they’re not getting the income they need,” Gillibrand said. “Because of COVID-19, they can’t use all of the volunteers they have.”

The food pantry and Gillibrand say if you can donate, food donations are welcome.

Resurrection Life serves hundreds of people throughout Erie County.