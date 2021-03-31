Sen. Schumer comes to Buffalo, announces plan to cut child poverty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer says Buffalo has one of America’s highest child poverty rates, and on Wednesday, he came here to make an announcement.

According to Schumer, a child tax credit expansion is included in the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan. This means that families across western New York, combined, will receive an estimated $77 million.

According to Schumer’s office, experts say this tax credit expansion “could cut child poverty in half.”

Schumer made the announcement at the Explore & More Children’s Museum on Main St. in Buffalo.

