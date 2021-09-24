Sen. Schumer joins push to ‘close loopholes’ for NY organic dairy farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The county’s top Democratic leader has joined the push to support organic dairy farmers in the Northeast.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, announced that he has joined U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT, and other Senators in urging United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to close “loopholes” for dairy farmers. This is following the termination of 89 organic dairy farm contracts with Horizon Organics.

The Senators are requesting that Secretary Vilsack close the loopholes around the term “organic,” strengthen enforcement and support both small and mid-sized organic dairy farmers. According to Senator Schumer, organic dairy farmers, especially those in New York, are important to New York economies and rural communities.

“New York’s dairy farmers are the lifeblood of the Upstate economy and after years of being wrung dry by a system that disadvantages them, they’re now at the edge of an economic precipice,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “For an industry that has razor-thin margins as it is and saw historic losses during the COVID crisis, for many family-owned organic dairy farms, losing their contracts with Horizon Organics will be the final pull on the rug under them.”

Additionally, Senator Schumer discussed the Origin of Livestock Rule, which was initiated in 2015. He said that this would close a loophole that has allowed large-scale producers in some states to rotate animals in-and-out of organic management and sell under an organic label. Senator Schumer said that finalizing the Origin of Livestock rule would “close the loophole in organic dairy farming.”

Schumer joined Senators Leahy, Sanders, Welch, King, Hassan, Gillibrand, and Collins Representatives Pingree, Stefanik, Kuster, Pappas, and Golden in a letter to Secretary Vilsack. The full letter can be read below: