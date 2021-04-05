Senate Majority Leader Schumer visits Elmira to promote funding for restaurants in the American Rescue Plan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that New York restaurants are now eligible for their own direct federal pandemic relief. This was all part of the American Rescue Plan that recently went into effect.

Schumer announced that more help is on the way for the Southern Tier economy, but that local restaurants need to apply through the Small Business Administration. Schumer says he is “pushing the Small Business Administration to stand up the new program ASAP.”

Schumer says there is $28 billion in the American Rescue Plan dedicated to restaurants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every single person in the Southern Tier will benefit from this bill,” said Schumer.

The funding will be made available to restaurant owners who own less than 20 restaurants, which Schumer says will prevent large chains from taking money meant for small businesses.

Schumer was also joined by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, Chemung County Chamber President Kamala Keeley, and the owners of the Hilltop Inn.