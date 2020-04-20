1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hospitalizations down again as Gov. Cuomo tells NYers to stay socially distant See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 314 active closings. Click for more details.

Senator Chris Jacobs calls for harsher COVID scam punishment

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)-Republican Senator Chris Jacobs wants stiffer punishment for crooks cooking up coronavirus scams.

That includes people who commit crimes like price gouging of personal protective equipment, on-line scams regarding stimulus checks, and even those offering fake COVID test kits.

The legislation could add as much as an additional year in jail for a criminal act of a COVID-19 scam and other fines.

“I hope these increased penalties will deter criminals from even initiating a covid scam, but it they do the crime, this legislation makes sure they pay a severe price,” Jacobs said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss