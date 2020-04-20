Senator Chris Jacobs calls for harsher COVID scam punishment

(WIVB)-Republican Senator Chris Jacobs wants stiffer punishment for crooks cooking up coronavirus scams.

That includes people who commit crimes like price gouging of personal protective equipment, on-line scams regarding stimulus checks, and even those offering fake COVID test kits.

The legislation could add as much as an additional year in jail for a criminal act of a COVID-19 scam and other fines.



“I hope these increased penalties will deter criminals from even initiating a covid scam, but it they do the crime, this legislation makes sure they pay a severe price,” Jacobs said.