Senator Jacobs introducing bill to revoke Green Light Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Senator Chris Jacobs introduced legislation today that would rescind the Green Light Law.

“I think many of the legislators who voted for this bill in Albany are now hearing from their constituents back home that they are angry and offended that they voted for such a flawed and dangerous piece of legislation,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs added he feels the results would be very different if the vote were held again. He says there are negative consequences to the law, including a potential increase in voter fraud, and hindering law enforcement from accessing critical information used to keep officers and the public safe.

He believes those who do not abide by the laws, should not be rewarded with privileges such as a drivers’ license.

“Forcing through passage of this legislation and signing it into law in the face of such strong opposition from law enforcement, the general public and local elected leaders across the state is the height of arrogance,” said Jacobs.