Senator Ortt introduces legislation to block new license plate fees

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Senator Rob Ortt, who represents North Tonawanda, introduced legislation this week to block those new license plate fees.

He calls this a money grab by the state and says there’s opposition on both sides of the aisle.

Voting on a new plate design is now open.

Starting next year, people will pay a $25 replacement in addition to the cost of renewing your registration.

Drivers can keep their current plate number for an additional $20.

Ortt’s bill would require the DMV commissioner to waive the $25 fee for a license plate replacement. If you lose your plate or if it’s damaged you’d still have to pay that fee.

Ortt says he’s already received complaints from drivers and under current law, the DMV commissioner has flexibility. He says the state wouldn’t necessarily be paying for these plates.

It would just be less money coming into the state’s coffers, according to Ortt.

Ortt says there’s a democrat bill in the assembly that’s being introduced that is similar to his bill.

He says they plan to work with the assembly to get a same as bill for next session.