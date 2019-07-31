Senator Schumer wants honey bee populations protected

Senator Chuck Schumer wants honey bee populations protected.

He appeared at the beehives in Bryant Park in New York City and says he isn’t happy about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to stop tracking the population of the nation’s honeybees.

Schumer is calling on the federal government to keep collecting data on honey bees to keep the species alive.

He says it would also provide a boost to local jobs and agriculture.

“One of the most important things we can do is collect data. Which bees, which hives are dying off? What are they near and why?” Schumer said.

A 2017 report from the USDA showed the number of active honey bee colonies fell from more than six million in the 1940s to about two-and-a-half million in 2017.