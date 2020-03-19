Seneca Nation announces confirmed case of COVID-19

(WIVB) – The Seneca Nation has announced a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual that tested positive is a non-Seneca employee of the Seneca Nation Health System, the nation announced in a press release Thursday. The individual is a resident of Erie County who had limited patient contact at the Health System and last went to work on March 12.

According to the press release, the employee showed no symptoms at that time, but began to feel ill that evening and has not returned to Seneca territory since that time.

As of Thursday, the Nation has closed the Allegany Health Center, the Cattaraugus Health Center, and the Cattaraugus Wellness Center, and will implement deep cleaning procedures at each facility.

Workers will continue to be temperature screened upon entering the building and the Nation will seek guidance of health officials pertaining to the re-opening of the Health System facilities. Individuals in need of services should call their primary care provider.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. has issued a State of Emergency on Seneca Nation Territories, which will allow the Nation to access additional federal funding sources to aid in its response efforts.