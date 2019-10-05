Seneca Nation President applauds better dialogue as I-90 repairs begin

BUFFALO, N.Y.– The Seneca Nation President spoke about the recent deal between the Senecas and New York State Saturday to finally move ahead with repairs to the thruway.

The two groups struck an agreement 10 days ago to repair the three-mile stretch of the 90 that traverses the Cattaraugus Territory.

This, after a contentious back-and-forth between both parties over who was at fault for years-long delay.The project includes full depth replacement, concrete repairs, guide rail replacement, new line striping and other safety enhancements.

Priority construction will go to the the roadway’s most deteriorated sections. Overall, the project is expected to be finished within eight to 10 weeks. If it’s not finished by winter, the work will be paused until spring.