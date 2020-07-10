Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino employee tests positive for COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the resort confirmed Friday afternoon.

The individual last worked at the resort on July 4, and is now recovering at home. The individual had been wearing a required face mask while on the property.

Seneca Niagara is working with the team member to figure out who they may have come in contact with, and has initiated immediate response protocols including doing a deep sanitation of all applicable areas, the resort said in a Friday press release.

The area where the team member had been working has been cleaned regularly and disinfected daily, and is now temporarily shut down for additional deep cleaning.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members, and their families remains our highest priority, and we wish our team member a full and quick recovery,” David Sheridan, Interim CEO & CFO, Seneca Gaming Corporation, said. “We have established protocols in place to address any guest or team members who present a positive or suspected positive case or have had potential exposure.”