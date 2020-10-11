Senator Chuck Schumer voices opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON (WIVB)–The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin it’s hearings Monday for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but one state senator is voicing his opposition.



Senator Chuck Schumer says if Judge Barrett should be confirmed, she should recuse herself from decisions involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election.



He claims President Trump desperately needs her on the high court in case election results might require a Supreme Court decision.



Schumer says if Judge Barrett becomes the next justice, millions of Americans will suffer.



“A vote for Judge Barrett – and her statement does nothing to allay those concerns – will be a vote to strip protections from over 130-million Americans who have pre-existing conditions, strip healthcare from 20-million Americans, raise Medicare drug prices for over 40-million seniors. That’s what it will do.”