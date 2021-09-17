September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York State freshwater and no fishing license, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.

This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state. In the North Country, this includes the Black River, Grass River, Indian River and Lakes, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Below is a list of additional fishing locations in the North Country. The list is broken down by county.

Jefferson County:

Butterfield Lake

Hyde Lake

Lake of the Woods

Lakeview Pond

Millsite Lake

Moon Lake

Payne Lake

Red Lake

Sixberry Lake

Crystal Lakes

South Colwell Pond

Lake Ontario tributaries

Lewis County:

Clear Pond

Francis Lake

Lake Bonaparte

Long Pond

Payne Lake

St. Lawrence County:

Black Lake

Bog River Flow

Cranberry Lake

Grass Lake

Higley Falls Reservoir

Lake Ozonia

Star Lake

Sucker Lake

Sylvia Lake

Yellow Lake

Raquette River

All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.