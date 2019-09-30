September storm dumps over three feet of snow in northern Rockies

(WIVB)–A powerful September storm dumped over three feet of snow on parts of the northern Rockies over the weekend.

The storm started Friday afternoon dumping several inches of snow within hours.

High winds created white-out conditions and knocked down trees and power lines.

At one point, nearly 2,000 people were in the dark. People in Montana say they are used to severe winter weather, but not in September.

The September storm reached as far as Idaho and Spokane, Washington.

Nearly two inches of snow fell there. That is the first measurable snow on that day since they started keeping records back in 1881.