Deadly crash closes portion of Millersport Highway near UB

TOWN OF AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a 24-year-old man is dead, and a 20-year-old woman is hurt after an early morning crash on Millersport Highway.

Police say they got the call around 1:30 a.m. They say the driver left the road and hit a sign.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to ECMC with facial injuries. Police are not identifying them until their families have been notified.

The crash investigation closed Millersport Hwy. north from Amherst Manor Dr. to Flint Rd.

Today investigators will be canvassing for video and witness. They are asking anyone who lives or owns a business nearby who may have security video or dash camera video footage of the incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

No charges have been filed at this time.