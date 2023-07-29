FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The person who died in a Thursday crash on Yadkin Road has been identified.

Aaron Rathmann, 21, of New York, was killed around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday along the 5800 block of Yadkin Road. Rathmann was a service member at Fort Liberty.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rathmann was operating a blue motorcycle traveling on Yadkin Road toward Skibo Road. A red SUV was traveling in the opposite direction and was making a left turn. The motorcycle and red SUV collided. Rathmann was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, police said.