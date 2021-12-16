Several businesses in East Aurora take a stand against the statewide mask mandate

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Several businesses in East Aurora are pushing back against the statewide mandate for face masks.

Upstairs Treasures Gift shop is one of the places welcoming customers with or without a face mask or a vaccine.

“It’s hurting the business by putting the masks on and doing what they’re doing. It’s just not right. Certainly my business has taken a plunge with the mandates but I’m going to try hanging in there as much as I can,” said Linda Gorog, who owns Upstairs Treasures.

Posted outside her business is a sign that says customers can shop inside her store even if they don’t want to wear a mask.

“It’s just not right. Certainly my business has taken a plunge with the mandates, but I’m going to try hanging in there as much as I can.”



Several businesses along Main Street in East Aurora are pushing back against the statewide mask mandate.



Full story at 6 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/3rKLeiuoP4 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) December 16, 2021

“I believe it is their choice, the mandate is not right,” Gorog said. “I get a lot of people saying they’re so grateful that they can come into a place and remove their mask because they have trouble breathing and they feel the same way.”

Other businesses in East Aurora standing up against the mandate include, Beulah’s General Store and Mambrino King Wine Coffee Chocolate Café.

“I’m glad because that’s the way it should be. We all are given the right to make our own choices. This was not right for them to do,” Gorog said.

Erie County and state health officials are requiring masks inside all public indoor places that don’t require a vaccine as a way to lower COVID-19 cases.